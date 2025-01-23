Left Menu

Unrest and Censorship: South Sudan's Social Media Shutdown

South Sudan has blocked social media for 30 days amid riots triggered by videos of killings in Sudan's El Gezira. The South Sudanese National Communications Authority instructed the block, affecting major platforms like Facebook and TikTok, as violence erupted between communities in South Sudan.

  • South Sudan

South Sudanese authorities have initiated a social media blackout for at least 30 days following riots spurred by online footage of alleged killings of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan's El Gezira region. This directive comes from the National Communications Authority, aiming to curb the inflow of violent content.

According to a statement from Director General Napolepon Adok, the blockade is a response to social media being used to incite violence among the South Sudanese, exacerbated by recent upheavals in Sudan. Internet service providers have been instructed to implement this directive, affecting platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

The unrest led to at least 16 Sudanese deaths, with retaliatory attacks reported in Juba and other cities. The violence is attributed to youths protesting Sudan's military involvement in El Gezira. The Sudanese army has denounced these acts as isolated violations. (Compiled by Hereward Holland; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

