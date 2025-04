Suvendu Adhikari Visits Violence-Hit Mothabari: A Call for Justice

BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, made a notable visit to Mothabari in Malda district, a region recently stricken by violence. Adhikari contends that around 86 shops and residences belonging to the Hindu community faced looting and vandalism, prompting his visit to meet the impacted families.

The unrest, ignited on March 27, led to the arrest of 61 individuals and the suspension of internet services across three areas. Adhikari, speaking to ANI, claimed the real perpetrators remain at large, even as visuals depicted his reception with slogans amid tightened security. His visit follows permission granted by the Calcutta High Court, allowing him entry under strict conditions.

Previously, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and his delegation were halted short of Mothabari, citing prohibitory orders. Adhikari assured intent to aid victims' families, expressing gratitude for the court's intervention. Law enforcement remains vigilant with ongoing investigations, aiming to restore normalcy after registering 19 cases related to the disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)