Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Orders CAPF Deployment in Murshidabad to Curb Violence

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violence connected to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests. Two deaths have been reported, with over 100 arrests made. A court hearing on the situation is set for April 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:34 IST
Calcutta High Court Orders CAPF Deployment in Murshidabad to Curb Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court intervened in the ongoing unrest in Murshidabad by ordering the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to control violence connected to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

With two fatalities and over 100 arrests reported, the court emphasized the need for immediate action, ordering seven companies of BSF to the region.

A detailed report on the situation has been requested from both state and central governments, with the case scheduled for further review on April 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025