Calcutta High Court Orders CAPF Deployment in Murshidabad to Curb Violence

The Calcutta High Court intervened in the ongoing unrest in Murshidabad by ordering the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to control violence connected to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

With two fatalities and over 100 arrests reported, the court emphasized the need for immediate action, ordering seven companies of BSF to the region.

A detailed report on the situation has been requested from both state and central governments, with the case scheduled for further review on April 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)