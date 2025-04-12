Two deaths reported in Waqf-related violence at Samserganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district: Police.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Two deaths reported in Waqf-related violence at Samserganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- violence
- Samserganj
- Murshidabad
- West Bengal
- dispute
- property
- conflict
- religious
- laws
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Criticizes Elon Musk's X Over 'Censorship Portal' Label Dispute
Sanchez Calls for Dialogue Over U.S. Tariff Dispute
France and China Near Resolution on Cognac Tariff Dispute
North-West Bengaluru: A Rising Secondary Business District Spotlight
Haryana Government Takes Control of Disputed Yoga Guru's Aparna Ashram