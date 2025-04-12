Left Menu

TMC MLA Kabir Criticizes Police Response to Bengal Violence

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir criticized the police's initial response to violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, which resulted in three deaths and numerous injuries. Kabir commended later efforts but urged preemptive peace meetings. He dismissed the notion that the recent violence was ideologically driven and didn't rule out external radical influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir criticized the police for their inadequate response to the violence in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, which resulted in three deaths and several injuries.

Despite later commendable police efforts, Kabir argued that early intervention could have averted the crisis, questioning the authorities' inaction during national highway blockades.

While dismissing ideological motivations for the violence, Kabir acknowledged potential external influences and called for identifying radical group involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

