Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 with AI Innovations

Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, has launched its new Galaxy S25 series, aiming to strengthen its position in the super-premium smartphone market through advanced AI features and sustainable practices.

The series, unveiled in India, includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25 models, priced from Rs 80,999 to Rs 1.65 lakh, targeting customers seeking top-tier smartphone experiences.

Manufactured in Samsung's Noida plant, with R&D support from Bengaluru, the Galaxy S25 series incorporates upgraded AI capabilities and a next-generation camera system, positioning it as a formidable competitor against Apple.

(With inputs from agencies.)