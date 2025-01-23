Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 with AI Innovations
Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S25 series, including S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25 models, with advanced AI features. The smartphones are manufactured in Noida, India, with significant contributions from Samsung's Bengaluru R&D center. Priced over $800, the new models aim to bolster Samsung's position in the super-premium segment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:05 IST
Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, has launched its new Galaxy S25 series, aiming to strengthen its position in the super-premium smartphone market through advanced AI features and sustainable practices.
The series, unveiled in India, includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25 models, priced from Rs 80,999 to Rs 1.65 lakh, targeting customers seeking top-tier smartphone experiences.
Manufactured in Samsung's Noida plant, with R&D support from Bengaluru, the Galaxy S25 series incorporates upgraded AI capabilities and a next-generation camera system, positioning it as a formidable competitor against Apple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement