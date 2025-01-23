Telecom Giants Unveil Voice and SMS-Only Plans in India

In a strategic move to align with recent regulatory changes, major telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have unveiled new prepaid plans concentrating solely on voice calls and SMS.

This initiative follows an amendment by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which urged mobile service providers to offer plans catering to customers without data needs.

Airtel's new offerings include a Rs 499 plan with unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS valid for 84 days, alongside a Rs 1,959 plan featuring unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS valid for a year. Similarly, Jio has introduced a Rs 458 plan providing unlimited calls and 1,000 SMS for 84 days, and a Rs 1,958 plan offering unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS for 365 days.

