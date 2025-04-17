Left Menu

Blossoming Smiles: Transformative Dental Initiative Changes Young Lives

The Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu has launched an initiative, 'Blossoming Smiles,' providing free orthodontic treatment to schoolchildren for dental deformities. Funded by CSR contributions, the program has shown significant success in boosting children's confidence and participation. Over 300 students are receiving treatment, with many showing positive improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:26 IST
Before and After image of students following their treatment. (Photo/X@jeyaseelan_vp). Image Credit: ANI
An innovative initiative by the Virudhunagar district administration in Tamil Nadu has yielded positive results, significantly boosting the confidence of schoolchildren by addressing dental deformities. The initiative, known as 'Blossoming Smiles,' was inspired by a compassionate moment when District Collector VP Jeyaseelan observed a schoolgirl's hesitation due to her buck teeth.

Jeyaseelan noted that such deformities often lead students to shy away from smiling or speaking, impacting their self-confidence from a young age. With treatments classified as cosmetic and not covered by government health schemes, the district pursued CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding to launch the program, as many parents were unaware or financially strained.

Through health camps run under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, 568 students with dental issues were identified, and subsequent screenings by Nala Dental Care in Madurai found 302 needed orthodontic treatment, such as braces. Since early 2024, these children have been receiving treatment in batches at a private dental hospital, with improvements already visible in many cases.

The program has resulted in remarkable behavioral changes, according to Collector Jeyaseelan. Children are exhibiting enhanced self-esteem, better classroom engagement, and a noticeable boost in overall confidence, showcasing the transformative power of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

