Trump's AI Order: A Shift in U.S. Tech Policy

President Donald Trump has enacted a crucial executive order focusing on artificial intelligence, rolling back earlier policies his administration views as obstacles to innovation in AI technology.

The order outlines the need for AI systems void of ideological bias or engineered social agendas, aiming to bolster America's global leadership in this rapidly evolving field.

Trump's directive also nullifies predecessor Joe Biden's 2023 AI guidelines and insists on creating an action plan within 180 days, raising questions about upcoming regulatory approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)