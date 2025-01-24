Trump's AI Executive Order: A Bold Move for Unbiased Innovation

In a significant policy shift, former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designed to reaffirm America's dominance in artificial intelligence. The decision involves an overhaul of existing Biden administration policies, which were criticized for hindering private sector innovation in AI development.

The executive order, signed in the Oval Office with AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks in attendance, emphasizes the importance of maintaining US leadership in AI to bolster economic competitiveness and ensure national security.

Trump's administration had already prioritized AI through increased research investment and the establishment of national AI research institutes. This latest move seeks to ensure AI development remains free from ideological bias while positioning America as the global AI leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)