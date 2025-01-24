Attentive.ai Secures $12M to Revolutionize Construction Industry with AI Innovations

In a significant industry move, Attentive.ai, a pioneering AI-based SaaS startup, announced the closing of its Series A2 funding round, bringing its total Series A raise to $12 million. Tenacity Ventures spearheaded this round, along with substantial contributions from Vertex Ventures, Peak XV Partners, and InfoEdge Ventures.

Renowned for its AI-driven takeoff platform catering to the $3 trillion construction and outdoor services market, Attentive.ai is ingrained in over 1000 companies' operations, optimizing manual workflow processes. The recent capital injection will accelerate Attentive.ai's development of AI-powered products for the construction sector, expanding its market reach and facilitating wider industry adoption.

Shiva Dhawan, Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized the company's mission to enhance preconstruction solutions through their AI product, Beam AI, ultimately empowering businesses to focus on growth. The investment highlights Attentive.ai's commitment to innovation in underserved industries, as echoed by Rohit Razdan of Tenacity Ventures, noting the startup's potential to partner with progressive firms addressing workforce shortages with advanced software solutions.

