Motorola Razr 50 Ultra's Groundbreaking Discount: Lowest Price Revealed
The motorola razr 50 Ultra, initially priced at Rs 99,999, is now available for Rs 69,999 at Reliance Digital. An additional INR 2,500 discount is offered during the Digital India Sale. The device boasts the largest external display on a flip phone and comes with Moto Buds+, featuring cutting-edge AI integration.
- Country:
- India
In a striking marketing move, Motorola has slashed the price of its flagship smartphone, the motorola razr 50 Ultra, from Rs 99,999 to an enticing Rs 69,999, now available at Reliancedigital.com and Reliance Digital stores nationwide.
Customers can benefit from an extra INR 2,500 discount through select bank offers during the ongoing Digital India Sale. This new price point, as well as a competitive no-cost EMI plan, elevates the device's appeal.
As a pioneering flip phone, the motorola razr 50 Ultra showcases advanced features such as an expansive external display and robust AI capabilities, including Google's Gemini assistant. Bundled with Moto Buds+ powered by Bose, this smartphone assures an unparalleled user experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)