EU's Social Media Stress Test Ahead of German Election

The European Commission is testing social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok to ensure they can counter disinformation before the German election. This 'stress test' on January 31 evaluates their compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act's safeguards. Previous tests were successful, prompting this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has called upon major social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and X, to participate in a crucial test aimed at curbing disinformation ahead of the German election, an EU spokesperson announced Friday.

This 'stress test,' set for January 31, involves companies like Microsoft, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google, Snap, and Facebook-owner Meta. The objective is to ensure these platforms have sufficient safeguards as mandated by the European Union's Digital Services Act, EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier explained during a press briefing.

While TikTok confirmed its participation, other tech giants have yet to respond. This marks the first test for a national election following a successful trial during the European Parliament elections last year. The test will be conducted behind closed doors in collaboration with German authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

