Meta Probes Unauthorized Activity on Singapore Minister's Facebook

Meta is investigating unauthorized activity on Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's Facebook page after his account allegedly 'liked' a controversial post. The incident has sparked a wave of reactions and legal threats, highlighting tensions around pro-Palestine activism and accusations of Islamophobia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Meta is currently investigating unauthorized activity involving the Facebook account of Singapore's Foreign Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan. This follows after a 'like' from his account appeared on a contentious post, which suggested relocating pro-Palestine activists to Gaza. The incident was reported by The Straits Times on Wednesday.

The minister's press secretary confirmed that a report had been filed with Meta concerning this unauthorized activity. While Balakrishnan has denied endorsing the views expressed in the post, he has taken steps to enhance his account's security.

In related news, the post's author, Calvin Cheng, faces backlash and accusations of Islamophobia. He plans to take legal action against defamatory statements made by public figures and online publications, while a police report has been filed against him for allegedly inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

