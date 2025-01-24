India's Leap in Technology Governance: Aiming for Global Innovation Partnerships

India is in the process of reinforcing its technology governance frameworks, with a spotlight on ethical artificial intelligence and quantum technology, as stated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He highlighted these initiatives at Technology Dialogue 2025 organized by the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, stressing the need for a robust intellectual property protection system.

Singh advocates for international partnerships to foster a collective leap towards equitable development, ensuring technology benefits the society holistically and economically.

