India's Leap in Technology Governance: Aiming for Global Innovation Partnerships
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes India's strategy in enhancing technology governance, focusing on ethical AI, quantum technology, and intellectual property. Addressing Technology Dialogue 2025, Singh supports equitable global partnerships for innovation, with a call for integration of cross-sectoral synergies for maximum impact on society and economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:13 IST
- Country:
- India
India is in the process of reinforcing its technology governance frameworks, with a spotlight on ethical artificial intelligence and quantum technology, as stated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
He highlighted these initiatives at Technology Dialogue 2025 organized by the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, stressing the need for a robust intellectual property protection system.
Singh advocates for international partnerships to foster a collective leap towards equitable development, ensuring technology benefits the society holistically and economically.
