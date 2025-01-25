Left Menu

TikTok Turmoil: Users Alleging Censorship Amid Platform Changes

U.S. TikTok users reportedly face increased censorship after the app's revival under a new law requiring a U.S. buyer. Despite TikTok's assurances of unchanged policies, users observe heightened content moderation. Political tensions, including Trump's executive order, intensify concerns about free speech and content restrictions on the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:57 IST
TikTok Turmoil: Users Alleging Censorship Amid Platform Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. TikTok users are growing increasingly vocal about perceived censorship, days after the popular short-video app was revived under a new U.S. law. The app, owned by China's ByteDance, had gone dark for a brief period due to national security concerns under the Biden administration.

Despite TikTok's statement claiming no changes in its policies, users report stricter content moderation and have observed limited search results and warnings about misinformation. Some users allege that the platform is removing or flagging content that was previously deemed acceptable, sparking debates about free speech.

This controversy falls amid ongoing political tensions, with former President Donald Trump signing an executive order aimed at restoring free speech on social media. Amidst this backdrop, Elon Musk, a known ally of Trump, has been speculated as a potential purchaser of TikTok, raising questions about the future of the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025