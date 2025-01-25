TikTok Turmoil: Users Alleging Censorship Amid Platform Changes
U.S. TikTok users reportedly face increased censorship after the app's revival under a new law requiring a U.S. buyer. Despite TikTok's assurances of unchanged policies, users observe heightened content moderation. Political tensions, including Trump's executive order, intensify concerns about free speech and content restrictions on the platform.
U.S. TikTok users are growing increasingly vocal about perceived censorship, days after the popular short-video app was revived under a new U.S. law. The app, owned by China's ByteDance, had gone dark for a brief period due to national security concerns under the Biden administration.
Despite TikTok's statement claiming no changes in its policies, users report stricter content moderation and have observed limited search results and warnings about misinformation. Some users allege that the platform is removing or flagging content that was previously deemed acceptable, sparking debates about free speech.
This controversy falls amid ongoing political tensions, with former President Donald Trump signing an executive order aimed at restoring free speech on social media. Amidst this backdrop, Elon Musk, a known ally of Trump, has been speculated as a potential purchaser of TikTok, raising questions about the future of the platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
