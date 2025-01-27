China's Manufacturing Dip Revealed by January PMI
China's manufacturing activity contracted in January, falling to a purchasing managers' index (PMI) of 49.1 from December's 50.1, according to an official factory survey. This decline reflects a move below the growth threshold and missed expectations from a Reuters poll, signaling potential economic challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 07:12 IST
- Country:
- China
China's manufacturing sector witnessed a contraction in January, according to an official survey released on Monday. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.1, marking a downturn from December's 50.1.
This dip pushes the PMI below the critical 50 mark, indicating contraction rather than growth. The January figure missed the median forecast of 50.1 from a Reuters poll, raising concerns about the economic outlook.
The decline in manufacturing activity suggests potential challenges for China's economy moving forward, as analysts closely monitor these trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- manufacturing
- PMI
- factory
- activity
- economy
- contraction
- January
- survey
- poll
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian economy will cross milestone of USD 10 trillion by end of next decade: PM Modi.
State Ownership vs. Market Efficiency: The Banking Dilemma in China’s Economy
Dollar Surges: U.S. Economy Outpaces Global Peers
Thailand Greenlights Casino Bill to Boost Economy and Tourism
Dollar Surge Sparks Global Shifts Amid Booming U.S. Economy