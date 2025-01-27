China's Manufacturing Dip Revealed by January PMI

China's manufacturing sector witnessed a contraction in January, according to an official survey released on Monday. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.1, marking a downturn from December's 50.1.

This dip pushes the PMI below the critical 50 mark, indicating contraction rather than growth. The January figure missed the median forecast of 50.1 from a Reuters poll, raising concerns about the economic outlook.

The decline in manufacturing activity suggests potential challenges for China's economy moving forward, as analysts closely monitor these trends.

