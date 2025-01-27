Left Menu

China's Manufacturing Dip Revealed by January PMI

China's manufacturing activity contracted in January, falling to a purchasing managers' index (PMI) of 49.1 from December's 50.1, according to an official factory survey. This decline reflects a move below the growth threshold and missed expectations from a Reuters poll, signaling potential economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 07:12 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's manufacturing sector witnessed a contraction in January, according to an official survey released on Monday. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.1, marking a downturn from December's 50.1.

This dip pushes the PMI below the critical 50 mark, indicating contraction rather than growth. The January figure missed the median forecast of 50.1 from a Reuters poll, raising concerns about the economic outlook.

The decline in manufacturing activity suggests potential challenges for China's economy moving forward, as analysts closely monitor these trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

