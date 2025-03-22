Left Menu

India's Agri-Boom: Road to a $5 Trillion Economy

India's agricultural sector is poised for a 20% growth in two years, with a focus on job creation and economic viability. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the importance of reducing logistics costs and expanding rural infrastructure to boost competitiveness and achieve a $5 trillion economy.

India's agricultural sector is set to experience a 20% growth over the next two years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced, focusing on making the sector economically viable and generating employment opportunities.

Gadkari emphasized the need for advancements in irrigation technology to support this growth, while also prioritizing infrastructure projects like 36 green highways and significant port connectivity to tackle the high logistics costs currently challenging the economy.

The minister noted that reducing logistics costs could increase exports by 1.5%, playing a crucial role in India's ambition to become a $5 trillion economy and maintain its global competitiveness, particularly against China.

