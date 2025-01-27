Left Menu

European Markets Stumble Amid AI Advances and Economic Data Countdown

European shares declined as low-cost AI tech from China spurred concerns about competitor profits, impacting the tech sector. The STOXX 600 and U.S. Nasdaq futures both suffered losses. Upcoming central bank decisions and economic data for Europe will also impact market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:14 IST
European Markets Stumble Amid AI Advances and Economic Data Countdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, European shares experienced a downturn as the technology sector joined a broader market retreat. This slump followed the rollout of a new, upgraded low-cost artificial intelligence model from China, raising concerns over potential profit margins for competitors and highlighting the increasing costs associated with advanced technology.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid by 0.7% as of 0815 GMT. U.S. markets mirrored this downtrend, with Nasdaq Composite futures plummeting by 3.1% and S&P 500 futures falling by 1%. Contributing to the shakeup, startup DeepSeek released a free AI assistant using economical chips and less data, challenging recent financial assumptions about AI demand's global supply chain reverberations.

This news caused a ripple effect in European tech stocks, which dropped by 4.5%. Among the hardest hit were chip equipment manufacturer ASML, down 8.7%, along with Siemens Energy and Schneider Electric, dropping 17.7% and 8.1% respectively. As the week progresses, markets are set to watch for central bank rate announcements and crucial GDP and inflation data from major European economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025