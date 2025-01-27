Jay Sahal Joins Movate as CFO to Propel AI-Driven Growth

Movate, a prominent digital services company, has welcomed Jay Sahal as its new Chief Financial Officer. Sahal, known for his expertise in global leadership, joins to enhance Movate's shareholder value through strategic planning and AI technologies.

Jay Sahal will manage areas including audit, treasury, and risk management while spearheading innovative investment strategies within Movate's Propel Unit. This division focuses on advancing AI technologies, further cementing Movate's position in digital transformation.

With previous leadership roles at Yellow.ai and Wipro, Sahal brings extensive experience in financial planning. His appointment signifies Movate's commitment to AI-infused growth and value creation for stakeholders, aligning with CEO Sunil Mittal's vision for the company's future.

