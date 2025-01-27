Left Menu

Jay Sahal Joins Movate as CFO to Propel AI-Driven Growth

Movate appoints Jay Sahal as Chief Financial Officer to enhance its financial strategy and drive AI-powered innovation. With experience in shareholder value creation and AI technology, Jay will oversee financial functions and propel investment strategies, strengthening Movate’s leadership in digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:31 IST
Jay Sahal Joins Movate as CFO to Propel AI-Driven Growth

Movate, a prominent digital services company, has welcomed Jay Sahal as its new Chief Financial Officer. Sahal, known for his expertise in global leadership, joins to enhance Movate's shareholder value through strategic planning and AI technologies.

Jay Sahal will manage areas including audit, treasury, and risk management while spearheading innovative investment strategies within Movate's Propel Unit. This division focuses on advancing AI technologies, further cementing Movate's position in digital transformation.

With previous leadership roles at Yellow.ai and Wipro, Sahal brings extensive experience in financial planning. His appointment signifies Movate's commitment to AI-infused growth and value creation for stakeholders, aligning with CEO Sunil Mittal's vision for the company's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025