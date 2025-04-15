Bihar State Cooperative Bank Embarks on Digital Transformation Journey

The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (BSCB) has initiated a major digital transformation, partnering with PruTech Solutions to integrate advanced technologies, including Generative AI, in its Core Banking System. This effort aims to enhance operational efficiency and deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience across 13 branches and 23 affiliated District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

The transformation project, valued at over Rs. 190 crore, represents a significant investment in cooperative banking's technological advancement. Centralized technology infrastructure will ensure enhanced transparency, efficiency, and accessibility within Bihar's banking network.

PruTech Solutions is deploying a next-generation banking ecosystem, introducing real-time transactions, centralized financial management, and end-to-end seamless services. This comprehensive suite of solutions aims to boost operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by integrating intelligent automation, enhancing compliance, and expanding financial inclusion through innovative tools like the Micro-ATM Client Application.

(With inputs from agencies.)