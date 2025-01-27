Left Menu

Indian Media Giants Challenge OpenAI in Landmark Copyright Battle

Major Indian media outlets, including those owned by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, have joined a lawsuit against OpenAI for using their copyrighted content without permission. The case adds to a global wave of legal actions concerning unauthorized training of AI models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:27 IST
Leading Indian media groups, such as those led by industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, are pursuing OpenAI for alleged misuse of copyrighted material. They claim OpenAI has been using their content to train AI tools like ChatGPT without authorization.

The lawsuit, filed in New Delhi, joins a global spate of similar legal challenges from news organizations against technology companies. The allegations center on concerns that media content is being scraped, stored, and reproduced without proper remuneration or consent.

Reuters disclosed the details of the legal filing, placing it at the forefront of India's most high-profile copyright confrontation. These proceedings signal the beginning of what many believe will be a transformative phase for the intersection of media and AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

