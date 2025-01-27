Left Menu

Emerging Markets on Edge Amid U.S.-Colombia Trade Tensions

Emerging market currencies dipped as investors tracked U.S. President Trump's tariff proposals. The U.S. and Colombia prevented a trade war, leading to a temporary tariff reprieve. The Mexican peso dropped, highlighting fiscal uncertainties. Markets face challenges in a volatile environment, with key central bank decisions looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:42 IST
Emerging Markets on Edge Amid U.S.-Colombia Trade Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit:

On Monday, emerging market currencies faced downward pressure as investors closely observed developments on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariff plans. This came as anticipation built around upcoming economic data releases and significant central bank decisions expected later in the week.

The United States and Colombia narrowly avoided a trade war over the weekend when the White House announced an agreement with Colombia to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. This development led the U.S. to pause draft orders that would have imposed substantial tariffs and sanctions on Colombia, America's third-largest trading partner in Latin America.

In currency trading, the U.S.-linked Mexican peso fell by 1%, erasing gains made the previous week, and marking its largest annual decline in over 16 years. Analysts attributed this to the looming threats of tariffs, domestic political uncertainties, and a firm U.S. Federal Reserve policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025