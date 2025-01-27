Revolutionizing Weather Warnings: IMD and 1Weather's Innovative Partnership

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has taken a significant step toward enhancing public safety by partnering with Bengaluru-based InMobi's 1Weather app. This collaboration will enable the dissemination of national weather warnings directly to the lock screens of smartphones equipped with Glance technology.

This strategic move aims to provide 235 million Indian smartphone users with instant access to crucial weather updates. By integrating smart AI technology, the IMD seeks to deliver faster and more effective life-saving weather alerts, according to Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

With the ability to forecast long-term weather events such as cyclones, users can receive warnings 3 to 5 days in advance. Additionally, hyper-local alerts for sudden weather changes will also be accessible, helping to mitigate potential impacts. The app, available on the Google Play Store, is a pioneering effort in alerting the public to severe weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)