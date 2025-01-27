DeepSeek's AI Surge: A Game-Changer in Tech Shifts

Chinese startup DeepSeek faced cyberattacks as its AI assistant soared in popularity, leading to a temporary registration halt on Monday.

The app topped Apple's U.S. App Store, causing site outages, which the company resolved. This highlights DeepSeek's significant impact on AI investment perception by offering a cost-effective alternative.

Despite export bans, DeepSeek used Nvidia's H800 chips for training, questioning U.S. export control effectiveness. The Hangzhou-based firm, celebrated as surpassing U.S. AI models, signifies a shift in the global AI landscape.

