DeepSeek's AI Surge: A Game-Changer in Tech Shifts

Chinese startup DeepSeek disrupted AI norms, propelling its assistant to App Store fame. Despite cyberattacks and site outages, the app's cost-efficient model challenged U.S. tech supremacy. Using Nvidia's H800 chips, DeepSeek defied export controls, raising questions about their efficacy. The startup's rise marks a pivotal moment in AI investment dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:21 IST
Chinese startup DeepSeek faced cyberattacks as its AI assistant soared in popularity, leading to a temporary registration halt on Monday.

The app topped Apple's U.S. App Store, causing site outages, which the company resolved. This highlights DeepSeek's significant impact on AI investment perception by offering a cost-effective alternative.

Despite export bans, DeepSeek used Nvidia's H800 chips for training, questioning U.S. export control effectiveness. The Hangzhou-based firm, celebrated as surpassing U.S. AI models, signifies a shift in the global AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

