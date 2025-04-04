Left Menu

China Strikes Back with Tariffs and Export Controls

China announced new tariffs and restrictions on U.S. goods as a response to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Trump. This includes a 34% tariff on U.S. goods and export controls on rare-earth elements. The measures aim to protect national security and fulfill international obligations.

04-04-2025
On Friday, China unveiled a series of new tariffs and restrictions targeting U.S. products, a direct counter to the sweeping tariffs recently imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Finance Ministry declared an additional 34% tariff on all U.S. imports starting April 10, along with export controls on rare-earth minerals such as samarium, gadolinium, and terbium, effective April 4.

The Commerce Ministry stated these measures are designed to protect China's national security and meet international non-proliferation commitments, while also adding 11 foreign entities to its 'unreliable entity' list, opening them to potential sanctions.

