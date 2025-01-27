Bihar Farmland Location Glitch: Mobile App Blunder Sends Plots to Indian Ocean
Officials in Bihar's Bhojpur district were surprised to find farmland locations misplaced in the Indian Ocean due to a technical glitch in a mobile app. The mistake, occurring during a digital crop survey, was quickly rectified. Over 1.15 lakh plots have been surveyed to aid agricultural planning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Arrah | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Officials in Bihar's Bhojpur district faced a startling discovery on Monday when they found some farmland shown as situated in the Indian Ocean according to a crop survey app.
The district agriculture officer clarified that this error was the result of a technical glitch in the smartphones used during a state-wide digital crop survey.
The survey, which aimed to map farmland during various agriculture seasons, involved more than 300 officials and covered over 1.15 lakh agricultural plots, aiming to assist with policy-making and crop insurance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Secures $2.75 Billion Financing from ITFC to Boost Energy and Agriculture Sectors
DBT Hosts Webinar on Bio-Manufacturing for Climate-Resilient Agriculture under BioE3 Policy Initiative
Russian Agriculture: A Leadership Shake-Up Amid Export Ambitions
Empowering Agriculture: Direct Subsidies, New Boards, and Tech Adoption
Hatta Farming Festival: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture in Dubai's Scenic Region