Left Menu

Bihar Farmland Location Glitch: Mobile App Blunder Sends Plots to Indian Ocean

Officials in Bihar's Bhojpur district were surprised to find farmland locations misplaced in the Indian Ocean due to a technical glitch in a mobile app. The mistake, occurring during a digital crop survey, was quickly rectified. Over 1.15 lakh plots have been surveyed to aid agricultural planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arrah | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:53 IST
Bihar Farmland Location Glitch: Mobile App Blunder Sends Plots to Indian Ocean
  • Country:
  • India

Officials in Bihar's Bhojpur district faced a startling discovery on Monday when they found some farmland shown as situated in the Indian Ocean according to a crop survey app.

The district agriculture officer clarified that this error was the result of a technical glitch in the smartphones used during a state-wide digital crop survey.

The survey, which aimed to map farmland during various agriculture seasons, involved more than 300 officials and covered over 1.15 lakh agricultural plots, aiming to assist with policy-making and crop insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025