Bihar Farmland Location Glitch: Mobile App Blunder Sends Plots to Indian Ocean

Officials in Bihar's Bhojpur district faced a startling discovery on Monday when they found some farmland shown as situated in the Indian Ocean according to a crop survey app.

The district agriculture officer clarified that this error was the result of a technical glitch in the smartphones used during a state-wide digital crop survey.

The survey, which aimed to map farmland during various agriculture seasons, involved more than 300 officials and covered over 1.15 lakh agricultural plots, aiming to assist with policy-making and crop insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)