DeepSeek Sparks Global Tech Shakeup

Chinese startup DeepSeek has unveiled an advanced artificial intelligence technology, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to call it a wake-up call for American enterprises to remain competitive. Trump, speaking in Florida, emphasized the need for a sharper focus on winning in the global AI race.

On Monday, this development led to a significant sell-off of technology stocks worldwide. Investors sparked this market activity over fears that DeepSeek's cost-effective AI model could potentially disrupt the dominance of established AI leaders in the industry.

The instability underscores the rising competitiveness within the technology sector as companies globally grapple with new advancements and increasing innovation from emerging markets such as China.

