Trump's TikTok Tango: A New Bidder Emerges

The former U.S. President Donald Trump has encouraged rival bids for the popular app TikTok, with Microsoft in talks to acquire the social media platform.

Tesla's Elon Musk was mentioned as a potential buyer, although he's not publicly commented. This comes amid ongoing national security concerns related to TikTok's Chinese ownership by ByteDance.

Microsoft's past attempt to acquire TikTok in 2020 collapsed, and the situation remains tense as potential mergers emerge on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)