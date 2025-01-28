Trump's TikTok Tango: A New Bidder Emerges
Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in a bidding war for TikTok, announcing Microsoft's talks to acquire it. With Tesla CEO Elon Musk also a potential buyer, the situation highlights ongoing national security concerns. Trump previously signed an order delaying action on TikTok by 75 days.
The former U.S. President Donald Trump has encouraged rival bids for the popular app TikTok, with Microsoft in talks to acquire the social media platform.
Tesla's Elon Musk was mentioned as a potential buyer, although he's not publicly commented. This comes amid ongoing national security concerns related to TikTok's Chinese ownership by ByteDance.
Microsoft's past attempt to acquire TikTok in 2020 collapsed, and the situation remains tense as potential mergers emerge on the horizon.
