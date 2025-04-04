Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Petition on Social Media Ban for Kids Under 13

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea requesting a statutory ban on children under 13 using social media, labeling it a policy issue for Parliament. The plea, by Zep Foundation, proposed age verification and penalties for non-compliance. Petitioners can address concerns directly with the authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:53 IST
Supreme Court Declines Petition on Social Media Ban for Kids Under 13
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea on Friday aiming to enforce a legal restriction on social media use for children under 13, stating that such a matter falls under policy jurisdiction meant for Parliament. Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih advised the petitioner's counsel to seek legislative action.

In response, the bench determined that the petition's request belonged to the realm of policy-making and thus would not be entertained by the court. Nevertheless, the petitioner was granted the liberty to present their concerns directly to the competent authority.

Filed by the Zep Foundation, the plea asked for mandatory age verification measures, including biometrics, to control minors' access to social media, alongside imposing strict penalties on platforms not adhering to child protection laws. The court instructed that any representation made be evaluated in accordance with the law within eight weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025