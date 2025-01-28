AI Legal Battle: OpenAI vs Indian Book Publishers

OpenAI has approached an Indian court to dismiss a claim by a collective of publishers, both Indian and international, accusing it of copyright violations. The company contends that its ChatGPT service merely distributes information that is publicly accessible, according to recent legal documents.

This case, initiated by a local news agency ANI last year, is set for a hearing in New Delhi. It carries potential implications for the developing legal framework surrounding artificial intelligence in India, which stands as OpenAI's second-largest user market. Recently, publishers and numerous digital media outlets, some associated with billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, have entered the fray against the AI company.

The Federation of Indian Publishers claims that ChatGPT generates book summaries from unauthorized online versions, damaging their economic interests. OpenAI has retorted that it sources content from public platforms such as Wikipedia and other freely available summary materials on publisher websites. The federation argues that the AI retrieves content from sites with proper licensing agreements. OpenAI has defended its actions citing fair use and argued that Indian courts lack jurisdiction, as its servers are overseas, in a pattern of global legal actions involving AI and copyright.

