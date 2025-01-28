Tata Projects: Building India's First Semiconductor Hub

Tata Projects is on track to complete Micron Technology's semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand by December 2025. The announcement was made on Tuesday, stating that 60% of the construction is already finished, marking significant progress in establishing India's first semiconductor plant.

The sprawling facility spans nearly 50 acres in the Sanand industrial area, with construction commencing in July of the previous year. According to Amit Agrawal, Project Director at Tata Projects, this state-of-the-art semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility is among the largest of its kind globally.

In addition to stimulating India's semiconductor sector, the USD 2.75 billion project is expected to generate 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs. The Gujarat government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Micron in June 2023 to facilitate this landmark development.

