Jainism's Timeless Impact on India's Identity and Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the critical impact of Jainism on India's cultural identity during an event commemorating 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' on Wednesday. He asserted that Jain values provide solutions to pressing global challenges, including terrorism, war, and environmental conservation.

Modi emphasized his government's dedication to safeguarding Jain heritage and teachings. Noting Jainism's influence on the nation's history, he pointed out its presence in Parliament's architecture and emphasized the need for anekantavada—Jainism's core doctrine of non-absolutism—in today's world.

Highlighting initiatives such as digitizing ancient Jain texts and recognizing Pali and Prakrit as classical languages, Modi urged the public to take nine pledges for a better future, including environmental conservation and embracing unity. He encouraged citizens to spread the message of harmony and nationalism across India.

