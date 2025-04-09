Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced considerable disruption, leading to a three-hour adjournment on Wednesday. The unrest was sparked by ignored requests to discuss the Waqf Act, marking the assembly's third consecutive day of turmoil. This session, part of the budget proceedings that started on March 3rd, has been marred by controversy.

The turbulence continued with full-day adjournments previously, primarily after Speaker Abdul Rahim Lather rejected an adjournment motion proposed by ruling National Conference members and their allies. Tensions came to a head during Wednesday's meeting as NC members sought again to bring the issue to the forefront.

The unrest climaxed when opposition BJP legislators, led by Sunil Sharma, joined the fray, with slogan shouting and sit-ins contributing to the chaos. Speaker Lather was forced to suspend the assembly until 1 PM amidst the disorder.

