Left Menu

Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for three hours amid chaos over the Waqf Act discussion. This marks the third consecutive day of disruptions. The budget session began on March 3rd and faced multiple adjournments as opposition and ruling party members clashed vocally over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:41 IST
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced considerable disruption, leading to a three-hour adjournment on Wednesday. The unrest was sparked by ignored requests to discuss the Waqf Act, marking the assembly's third consecutive day of turmoil. This session, part of the budget proceedings that started on March 3rd, has been marred by controversy.

The turbulence continued with full-day adjournments previously, primarily after Speaker Abdul Rahim Lather rejected an adjournment motion proposed by ruling National Conference members and their allies. Tensions came to a head during Wednesday's meeting as NC members sought again to bring the issue to the forefront.

The unrest climaxed when opposition BJP legislators, led by Sunil Sharma, joined the fray, with slogan shouting and sit-ins contributing to the chaos. Speaker Lather was forced to suspend the assembly until 1 PM amidst the disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025