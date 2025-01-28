Left Menu

Volkai: India's Homegrown AI Revolutionizing Content Creation

Volkai, developed by Kairosoft AI Solutions, is India's first generative AI model, integrating text and image generation. It is culturally intelligent, affordable, and mobile-accessible, designed for the Indian market. Mr. Santosh Kushwaha emphasizes its cultural understanding and mission to democratize AI usage, setting it apart from global platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:37 IST
Volkai: India's Homegrown AI Revolutionizing Content Creation
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India, January 28, 2025 – A new contender in the generative AI sphere, Volkai, is making its mark with innovations hailing from India. Developed by Kairosoft AI Solutions, this platform integrates text and image generation, positioning itself as a versatile tool in the market.

Volkai distinguishes itself through its cultural intelligence, regional dialect comprehension, and affordability, effectively democratizing AI access. Key features like Vision Creator allow for creation of culturally relevant visuals, ensuring resonance with local audiences.

CEO Mr. Santosh Kushwaha articulates Volkai's vision of providing empowering, accessible AI solutions custom-made for the Indian context. Volkai's capabilities cater to various sectors including marketing, e-commerce, and education, presenting a viable alternative to US and Chinese AI counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025