Charting New Frontiers: Liang Wenfeng's AI Ambitions with DeepSeek

Liang Wenfeng, a name not widely recognized outside tech circles, is rapidly making waves with his AI venture, DeepSeek. Founded in 2023, the startup has quickly established itself as a formidable contender against industry behemoths such as OpenAI.

The journey began in 2015 when Liang established High-Flyer Quantitative Investment Management, which deployed computer models for stock trading. Despite regulatory setbacks, the fund's operations laid the groundwork for ventures into artificial intelligence, leveraging machine-learning strategies refined from financial markets.

DeepSeek is armed with substantial computational resources, boasting a cluster of 10,000 high-performance graphics chips, underscoring its ambitious AI research. Liang envisions a future where Chinese AI stands independently on the global stage, not merely shadowing Western innovation but charting its own path.

(With inputs from agencies.)