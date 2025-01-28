Left Menu

Charting New Frontiers: Liang Wenfeng's AI Ambitions with DeepSeek

Liang Wenfeng, founder of AI startup DeepSeek, has quietly revolutionized the market, emerging as a competitor to industry giants like OpenAI. With roots in quantitative trading and machine learning, Liang steers DeepSeek towards pioneering Chinese contributions to artificial intelligence, leveraging robust resources and innovation.

Updated: 28-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:12 IST
Liang Wenfeng, a name not widely recognized outside tech circles, is rapidly making waves with his AI venture, DeepSeek. Founded in 2023, the startup has quickly established itself as a formidable contender against industry behemoths such as OpenAI.

The journey began in 2015 when Liang established High-Flyer Quantitative Investment Management, which deployed computer models for stock trading. Despite regulatory setbacks, the fund's operations laid the groundwork for ventures into artificial intelligence, leveraging machine-learning strategies refined from financial markets.

DeepSeek is armed with substantial computational resources, boasting a cluster of 10,000 high-performance graphics chips, underscoring its ambitious AI research. Liang envisions a future where Chinese AI stands independently on the global stage, not merely shadowing Western innovation but charting its own path.

