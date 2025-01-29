MetaShot and Shoppin' Secure Major Funding Boosts

Gaming startup MetaShot recently announced the acquisition of Rs 11 crore in financing, a blend of equity and debt, spearheaded by Sauce.vc, with significant contributions from Sharrp Ventures and Panthera Peak Capital.

The Bengaluru-based company intends to channel these funds into expanding its team, research and development, accelerating growth, and strengthening brand presence, as mentioned in a company statement.

Shoppin', an AI-driven fashion search engine, has also made headlines by securing USD 1 million from Info Edge Ventures. These funds are earmarked for recruiting top-notch talent, enhancing proprietary technology, and scaling their advanced AI models including custom-built small language models tailored for fashion, according to the company's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)