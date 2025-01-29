MetaShot and Shoppin' Secure Major Funding Boosts
Gaming startup MetaShot has secured Rs 11 crore through a combo of equity and debt led by Sauce.vc. The funds will aid in team expansion and R&D. Meanwhile, AI-driven fashion engine Shoppin' garners USD 1 million to hire, upgrade technology, and scale AI models tailored for fashion.
Gaming startup MetaShot recently announced the acquisition of Rs 11 crore in financing, a blend of equity and debt, spearheaded by Sauce.vc, with significant contributions from Sharrp Ventures and Panthera Peak Capital.
The Bengaluru-based company intends to channel these funds into expanding its team, research and development, accelerating growth, and strengthening brand presence, as mentioned in a company statement.
Shoppin', an AI-driven fashion search engine, has also made headlines by securing USD 1 million from Info Edge Ventures. These funds are earmarked for recruiting top-notch talent, enhancing proprietary technology, and scaling their advanced AI models including custom-built small language models tailored for fashion, according to the company's statement.
