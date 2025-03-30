Left Menu

India's Bull Market Spurs Record QIP Fundraising in FY25

Indian companies raised a record Rs 1.33 lakh crore through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) in FY25, up by 87% from FY24. The booming stock market and corporate balance sheet strengthening were key factors. Major contributors include Vedanta, Zomato, and Adani Energy Solutions. Experts foresee cautious QIP activity ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian companies achieved a milestone by raising a record-breaking Rs 1.33 lakh crore through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) in FY25. This marked an 87% increase from Rs 71,306 crore in FY24, propelled by the booming stock market.

According to Prime Database, 85 companies tapped the capital markets with QIP issues in FY25, compared to 64 in the previous year. Neha Agarwal from JM Financial explained that corporates leveraged buoyant equity markets to strengthen balance sheets and fund expansions.

Major contributors included Vedanta Group and Zomato, each securing Rs 8,500 crore, followed by Adani Energy Solutions. While the momentum was strong, experts like Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments expect cautious QIP activity ahead due to market corrections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

