Stocks Stir as Tech Giants and Federal Decisions Create Market Ripples
The stock markets are bracing for a volatile day as losses in tech giants Apple and Nvidia might prevent broader gains. The focus shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. Meanwhile, semiconductor stocks climb on promising earnings, and uncertainties linger over potential tariff impacts.
Wall Street prepared for a tentative opening on Wednesday, influenced by tech giants Apple and Nvidia's drop. Key attention is directed toward the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, slated for 2 p.m. ET, with market expectations predicting unchanged lending rates.
Semiconductor companies experienced a rise in premarket trading following ASML's impressive earnings report exceeding forecasts. However, Nvidia shares slipped 2% amid heightened competition from Chinese AI companies, resulting in market fluctuations.
Market unease continues, fueled by potential inflation from President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. With Steven Cohen predicting a market peak soon amid policy uncertainties, investor focus remains sharp as further earnings reports from key tech firms are anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Economic Trajectory: Navigating Stimulus and Tariffs Amidst Growth Challenges
Trump Proposes Creation of External Revenue Service for New Import Tariffs
Whitmer Warns Tariffs Could Cripple U.S. Auto Sector
Budget Tariffs: Shielding the Rupee
US Inflation on the Rise: Trump's Tariffs and Economic Implications