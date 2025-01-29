Stocks Stir as Tech Giants and Federal Decisions Create Market Ripples

Wall Street prepared for a tentative opening on Wednesday, influenced by tech giants Apple and Nvidia's drop. Key attention is directed toward the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, slated for 2 p.m. ET, with market expectations predicting unchanged lending rates.

Semiconductor companies experienced a rise in premarket trading following ASML's impressive earnings report exceeding forecasts. However, Nvidia shares slipped 2% amid heightened competition from Chinese AI companies, resulting in market fluctuations.

Market unease continues, fueled by potential inflation from President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. With Steven Cohen predicting a market peak soon amid policy uncertainties, investor focus remains sharp as further earnings reports from key tech firms are anticipated.

