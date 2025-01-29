Controversy Over Gulf's Name Change by Google

In a significant diplomatic move, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday her intention to formally address Google. The issue at hand is the internet giant's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America specifically for users of Google Maps in the United States.

This development follows an official announcement by the U.S. government last Friday, which declared the Gulf of Mexico's name change to the Gulf of America. The decision has sparked international controversy, with implications for geographical naming conventions across different countries.

On Monday, Google responded via platform X, stating that in instances where official names differ from one country to another, local official names will be displayed to users. This policy by Google seems likely to continue raising questions around national naming sovereignty and international digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)