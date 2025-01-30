Fed's Steady Stance Sends Stocks Spiraling

U.S. stocks deepened losses on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 1%. This downturn followed the Federal Reserve's announcement to maintain current interest rates without signaling when future reductions could occur.

The stock market was already on a downward trend before the Fed's announcement, particularly among tech giants such as Nvidia and Microsoft. Notably, the Fed removed language suggesting inflation progress towards its 2% target from its policy statement.

The expected decision to keep rates steady follows three consecutive rate cuts in 2024, which lowered the benchmark rate by a full percentage point. Analysts predict the Fed may not cut rates again until May, with expectations of two cuts this year. Nvidia led a tech selloff, down 6%, while Microsoft's shares fell by 1.1% after reports of competitive AI developments by a Chinese startup.

