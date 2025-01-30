Space Oddities and Achievements: A Dive into Recent Scientific Feats

NASA has confirmed that it will continue its plan with SpaceX to bring back two astronauts from the International Space Station. This follows President Trump's request for an expedited return of the crew. Both astronauts were already scheduled to return on a SpaceX capsule by March.

In a groundbreaking feat, Boom Supersonic's XB-1 aircraft became the first privately funded airplane to break the sound barrier during a test flight over the Mojave Desert. The success was celebrated by Chief Test Pilot Tristan Brandenburg, who praised the aircraft's supersonic performance.

NASA's recovery of rock and dust samples from the asteroid Bennu has uncovered chemical building blocks that may have contributed to the emergence of life on Earth. These samples, collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in 2020, were returned to Earth this year, providing significant research opportunities.

Construction continues on the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile, which is set to begin scientific observations by 2028. The observatory aims to search for evidence of life on exoplanets and study the universe's earliest formations.

In another advancement, India successfully launched a new navigation satellite, fortifying its NavIC system. The satellite was sent into orbit on a GSLV-F15 rocket, underscoring India's growing capabilities in space-based technology.

Meanwhile, Chinese scientists have made a leap in genetic engineering by creating mice with two male parents. Although these mice faced developmental issues, the researchers are optimistic about potential applications in conservation efforts and regenerative medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)