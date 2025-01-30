Left Menu

Space Oddities and Achievements: A Dive into Recent Scientific Feats

Recent scientific advancements include NASA's collaboration with SpaceX to return astronauts from the ISS and Boom Supersonic's XB-1 breaking the sound barrier. NASA's samples from asteroid Bennu show life's building blocks, while progress is made on Chile's Extremely Large Telescope. India launches a navigation satellite, and Chinese scientists create mice with two male parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has confirmed that it will continue its plan with SpaceX to bring back two astronauts from the International Space Station. This follows President Trump's request for an expedited return of the crew. Both astronauts were already scheduled to return on a SpaceX capsule by March.

In a groundbreaking feat, Boom Supersonic's XB-1 aircraft became the first privately funded airplane to break the sound barrier during a test flight over the Mojave Desert. The success was celebrated by Chief Test Pilot Tristan Brandenburg, who praised the aircraft's supersonic performance.

NASA's recovery of rock and dust samples from the asteroid Bennu has uncovered chemical building blocks that may have contributed to the emergence of life on Earth. These samples, collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in 2020, were returned to Earth this year, providing significant research opportunities.

Construction continues on the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile, which is set to begin scientific observations by 2028. The observatory aims to search for evidence of life on exoplanets and study the universe's earliest formations.

In another advancement, India successfully launched a new navigation satellite, fortifying its NavIC system. The satellite was sent into orbit on a GSLV-F15 rocket, underscoring India's growing capabilities in space-based technology.

Meanwhile, Chinese scientists have made a leap in genetic engineering by creating mice with two male parents. Although these mice faced developmental issues, the researchers are optimistic about potential applications in conservation efforts and regenerative medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

