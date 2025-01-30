Left Menu

Vodafone Pioneers World's First Satellite Video Call

Vodafone announced it successfully conducted the world’s first video call via satellite using a standard smartphone. The call was made by engineer Rowan Chesmer from a remote location to CEO Margherita Della Valle. Vodafone plans to implement this technology across Europe and beyond, utilizing AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird satellites.

30-01-2025
In a significant technological achievement, Vodafone has made history by executing the first-ever video call via satellite using a standard smartphone.

The ground-breaking call was made by company engineer Rowan Chesmer from a remote area in the Welsh mountains to Vodafone's CEO, Margherita Della Valle, who was at the company's headquarters.

Through its strategic collaboration with AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird satellites, Vodafone aims to deliver this cutting-edge service to users across Europe, closing network coverage gaps in the process.

