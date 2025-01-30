Left Menu

SoftBank's Bold AI Bet: A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in OpenAI

SoftBank plans to invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI, aiming to become its largest financial backer. This investment aligns with SoftBank's strategy to expand in AI, alongside a $15 billion pledge to the Stargate venture. Despite competition from China's DeepSeek, SoftBank is moving forward with its strategic investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:00 IST
SoftBank's Bold AI Bet: A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in OpenAI
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

In a strategic move to expand its footprint in the artificial intelligence sector, SoftBank is in discussions to inject up to $25 billion into OpenAI, according to the Financial Times. This potential investment would make the Japanese conglomerate the largest financial supporter of the AI firm.

The proposed funding is part of a broader strategy by SoftBank to enhance its influence in cutting-edge technology. It includes a commitment of $15 billion to Stargate, a collaborative initiative with Oracle and OpenAI aimed at bolstering the United States' position in the global AI landscape. This initiative involves an ambitious plan to invest up to $500 billion.

SoftBank's strategy comes amid growing competition, notably from DeepSeek, a Chinese startup disrupting the market with a cost-effective AI assistant. Despite these market pressures, SoftBank remains focused, with its leadership vetting the plan for a significant stake in OpenAI. The company's shares have experienced recent fluctuations, partly due to developments in the global AI race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025