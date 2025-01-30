Left Menu

Major Shifts in UK Industries: Shipbuilding, Automotive & Banking

The Financial Times highlights pivotal moves in the UK sectors with the revival of Harland & Wolff by Navantia, the $1.44 billion acquisition of Dowlais by American Axle & Manufacturing, and Lloyds Bank's decision to close 136 branches in response to rising digital banking trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:15 IST
Major Shifts in UK Industries: Shipbuilding, Automotive & Banking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK industrial landscape is undergoing significant changes. Harland & Wolff, a historic British shipbuilder, is set for a renaissance. Its new Spanish owner, Navantia, has committed to a £100 million investment to secure pivotal contracts with the Royal Navy and pursue future projects.

In the automotive sector, Dowlais, the former automotive arm of GKN, is to be acquired by American Axle & Manufacturing for around £1.16 billion. This acquisition aims to expand capacities to thrive in the evolving electric vehicle market space.

Lloyds Banking Group is adjusting to market shifts by closing 136 branches across Britain. The decision is in line with consumer preferences shifting from traditional to digital banking methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025