Bringing Bearings to the Masses: SKF's Mobile Van Campaign Drives Monumental Change

SKF India Limited has unveiled an ambitious mobile van campaign aimed at revolutionizing the skills and awareness of two-wheeler mechanics nationwide. Covering more than 100 cities across 19 states, this initiative seeks to engage with over 8000 mechanics, providing them with essential training and education.

The campaign addresses a crucial issue in the automotive aftermarket industry: counterfeiting. By educating mechanics on the importance of using genuine parts, and how to verify them using the SKF Authenticate app, SKF aims to mitigate risks associated with counterfeit products.

This initiative underscores SKF's commitment to fostering strong partnerships and enhancing customer satisfaction. By offering a comprehensive 15-month warranty program and promoting sustainable practices, SKF solidifies its role as an industry leader committed to innovation and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)