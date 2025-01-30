Left Menu

Bringing Bearings to the Masses: SKF's Mobile Van Campaign Drives Monumental Change

SKF India Limited launches a mobile van campaign to empower two-wheeler mechanics across 100 cities in India. The initiative focuses on skill development, product awareness, and anti-counterfeiting education to strengthen the automotive aftermarket ecosystem. It aims to engage with over 8000 mechanics, showcasing SKF's commitment to quality and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:05 IST
Bringing Bearings to the Masses: SKF's Mobile Van Campaign Drives Monumental Change
  • Country:
  • India

SKF India Limited has unveiled an ambitious mobile van campaign aimed at revolutionizing the skills and awareness of two-wheeler mechanics nationwide. Covering more than 100 cities across 19 states, this initiative seeks to engage with over 8000 mechanics, providing them with essential training and education.

The campaign addresses a crucial issue in the automotive aftermarket industry: counterfeiting. By educating mechanics on the importance of using genuine parts, and how to verify them using the SKF Authenticate app, SKF aims to mitigate risks associated with counterfeit products.

This initiative underscores SKF's commitment to fostering strong partnerships and enhancing customer satisfaction. By offering a comprehensive 15-month warranty program and promoting sustainable practices, SKF solidifies its role as an industry leader committed to innovation and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025