Revolutionizing Space and Science: NASA-SpaceX Partnership, Supersonic Milestones, and Genetic Engineering Breakthroughs

NASA has reaffirmed its plan to collaborate with Elon Musk's SpaceX for the safe return of two astronauts from the International Space Station, despite President Donald Trump's call for a quicker return. The crew was already scheduled to fly back on a SpaceX capsule in March.

Breaking new ground in aviation, Boom Supersonic's XB-1 aircraft successfully surpassed the sound barrier during a test flight over the Mojave Desert, marking a milestone as the first privately funded aircraft to achieve this feat. Chief Test Pilot Tristan Brandenburg expressed satisfaction with the performance.

In more groundbreaking discoveries, NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft brought back samples from asteroid Bennu containing chemicals that may have contributed to the emergence of life on Earth. Additionally, construction of the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile is progressing, aimed at exploring distant exoplanets and the universe's first stars.

