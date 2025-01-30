Left Menu

Wall Street's Mixed Fortune: Gains, Losses, and Tech Turmoil

Wall Street experienced varied outcomes with indexes rising due to gains in Meta and Tesla, despite setbacks for Microsoft and Cigna. Meta rose after surpassing revenue estimates, while Tesla remains on track for new EV models. Microsoft saw declines with a weak cloud forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:58 IST
Wall Street's Mixed Fortune: Gains, Losses, and Tech Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw mixed results today with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all edging up. Post-earnings gains in Meta and Tesla drove the increases, but Microsoft's cloud forecast and Cigna's disappointing fourth-quarter results tempered investor enthusiasm.

Meta Platforms' shares rose 4.5% after beating revenue estimates, even though it predicted a weaker first quarter. Meanwhile, Tesla gained 0.5%, forecasting new affordable EV models by 2025, overshadowing their lackluster quarterly results.

In contrast, Microsoft plummeted 4.7% after sharing a bleak outlook for its cloud business. Additionally, Cigna fell 9.7% on missing earnings expectations, and UPS saw a substantial downturn following its revenue prediction miss for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025