Wall Street's Mixed Fortune: Gains, Losses, and Tech Turmoil

Wall Street saw mixed results today with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all edging up. Post-earnings gains in Meta and Tesla drove the increases, but Microsoft's cloud forecast and Cigna's disappointing fourth-quarter results tempered investor enthusiasm.

Meta Platforms' shares rose 4.5% after beating revenue estimates, even though it predicted a weaker first quarter. Meanwhile, Tesla gained 0.5%, forecasting new affordable EV models by 2025, overshadowing their lackluster quarterly results.

In contrast, Microsoft plummeted 4.7% after sharing a bleak outlook for its cloud business. Additionally, Cigna fell 9.7% on missing earnings expectations, and UPS saw a substantial downturn following its revenue prediction miss for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)