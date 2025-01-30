Wall Street's Mixed Fortune: Gains, Losses, and Tech Turmoil
Wall Street experienced varied outcomes with indexes rising due to gains in Meta and Tesla, despite setbacks for Microsoft and Cigna. Meta rose after surpassing revenue estimates, while Tesla remains on track for new EV models. Microsoft saw declines with a weak cloud forecast.
Wall Street saw mixed results today with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all edging up. Post-earnings gains in Meta and Tesla drove the increases, but Microsoft's cloud forecast and Cigna's disappointing fourth-quarter results tempered investor enthusiasm.
Meta Platforms' shares rose 4.5% after beating revenue estimates, even though it predicted a weaker first quarter. Meanwhile, Tesla gained 0.5%, forecasting new affordable EV models by 2025, overshadowing their lackluster quarterly results.
In contrast, Microsoft plummeted 4.7% after sharing a bleak outlook for its cloud business. Additionally, Cigna fell 9.7% on missing earnings expectations, and UPS saw a substantial downturn following its revenue prediction miss for 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
