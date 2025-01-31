Apple's Revenue Boosted by iPads and Macs amid Sluggish iPhone Sales in China

Amid a landscape of fierce competition and emerging technology trends, Apple's latest financial report card delivered mixed results. While the tech giant exceeded Wall Street's profit predictions, iPhone sales stumbled, particularly in the Chinese market.

The company's performance was buoyed by robust sales of iPads and Macs. Mac sales skyrocketed, outpacing estimates thanks to a new lineup featuring the powerful M4 chip, which optimizes AI functionalities. This focus on artificial intelligence, branded as Apple Intelligence, seems to be gradually captivating consumers in markets where available, although its rollout remains limited in scope.

Despite the iPhone woes, Apple's wearables and services segments, comprising popular products like the Apple Watch and a suite of streaming services, also showed positive growth. CEO Tim Cook remains optimistic, noting that enhanced AI features could drive future revenue gains as they become more accessible globally.

