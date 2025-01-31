Left Menu

Apple Outshines Expectations but Faces Challenges in China

Apple exceeded Wall Street's profit predictions despite iPhone sales and China revenue experiencing a decline. Strong sales of Mac and iPads boosted overall performance. While AI features lagged, Apple's services and wearables saw growth, providing momentum amidst struggles in the Chinese market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:28 IST
Apple Outshines Expectations but Faces Challenges in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple beat Wall Street's quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, with strong sales of iPads and Macs compensating for weaker iPhone sales and China revenue. The tech giant was affected by tough Chinese competition and a slow rollout of artificial intelligence features.

The company's iPhone sales saw a slight dip to $69.14 billion, which was below analysts' prediction of $71.03 billion, according to LSEG data. Greater China sales fell to $18.51 billion, below the prior year and analysts' forecasts. Despite these challenges, total sales for the fiscal first quarter just surpassed Wall Street's target.

CEO Tim Cook emphasized that AI features, although limited in some regions, are driving new device sales. While these capabilities are expanding to new languages, their availability in China remains uncertain due to regulatory conditions. Apple's services and wearables segments saw growth, helping buffer against iPhone setbacks in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025